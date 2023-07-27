Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Subsea 7 Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Subsea 7

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

(Get Free Report)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.