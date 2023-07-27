Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $16.11. Approximately 16,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 21,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

