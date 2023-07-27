Superior Industries International (SUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Superior Industries International has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.51 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%.

Superior Industries International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 3.82. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Industries International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

In related news, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $37,643.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,251.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,916 shares of company stock valued at $364,525. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 49,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Superior Industries International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Superior Industries International by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Superior Industries International by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Superior Industries International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Featured Stories

