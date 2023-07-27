SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURGW) Trading 1.3% Higher

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.55. 4,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 25,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

SurgePays Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in SurgePays by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in SurgePays by 1,763.8% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 212,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 201,272 shares during the period.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc founded in 2006 and headquartered in Bartlett, Tenn. near Memphis, is a rapidly growing fintech targeting the underbanked market. The company utilizes its blockchain software platform to provide a comprehensive suite of essential financial services, telecom and prepaid products, as well as top-selling consumable products, to convenience and community stores, bodegas and tiendas.

Further Reading

