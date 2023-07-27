SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ) Trading 9.7% Higher

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 93,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,716,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.53 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

