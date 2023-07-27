SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11).

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of AVDL opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,409,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $5,404,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 553.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 586,247 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,580,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,424. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

