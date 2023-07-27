SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.11. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average of $56.27.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. The company had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.14 million.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

