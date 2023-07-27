Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Swisscom Stock Up 0.4 %

SCMWY stock opened at $65.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.28. The company has a market cap of $338.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.