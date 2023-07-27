Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading 7.7% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $41.12. 529,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 705,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

Specifically, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,016.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) acquired 17,825,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares in the company, valued at $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,016.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,455 shares of company stock worth $1,752,085. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

Symbotic Trading Up 8.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.94 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter worth $224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at about $1,523,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

