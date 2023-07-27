Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Up 1%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Free Report) was up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 57,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 197,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Synthetic Biologics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synthetic Biologics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Synthetic Biologics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synthetic Biologics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.