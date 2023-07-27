T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.