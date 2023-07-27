Talanx (ETR:TLX) Shares Down 0.2%

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €54.35 ($60.39) and last traded at €54.95 ($61.06). Approximately 91,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €55.05 ($61.17).

Talanx Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

