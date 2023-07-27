Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.59 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $70.81.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at $359,681.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $460,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

