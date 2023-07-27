Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 777.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,716 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 121,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 172,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,768,786.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,086.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,179. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 0.3 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SKT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.45. 531,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

