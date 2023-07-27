Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 469.88 ($6.02) and last traded at GBX 473.50 ($6.07). 13,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 60,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474 ($6.08).

Tatton Asset Management Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 457.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 457.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of £285.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2,152.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Tatton Asset Management alerts:

Tatton Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,363.64%.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.