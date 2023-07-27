Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Downgraded by UBS Group

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 128 ($1.64) to GBX 130 ($1.67) in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.67) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.60) to GBX 131 ($1.68) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

TWODF stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

