Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.77% from the stock’s current price.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $42.14 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

