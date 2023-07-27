TEGNA (TGNA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect TEGNA to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $740.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. On average, analysts expect TEGNA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE:TGNA opened at $16.86 on Thursday. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 189.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TEGNA by 87.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TEGNA by 81.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TEGNA by 15.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

