Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,464 shares of company stock worth $509,310 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,892,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,754,000 after purchasing an additional 97,111 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 45,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.37. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

