Teleflex (TFX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY23 guidance at $13.00 to $13.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $13.00-$13.60 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Down 0.0 %

TFX opened at $256.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $276.43.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Teleflex by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,344,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after buying an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TFX. Wolfe Research downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.58.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.