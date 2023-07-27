Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) versus Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Critical Comparison

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Terreno Realty and Keppel REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 3 4 0 2.57 Keppel REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

Terreno Realty presently has a consensus price target of $66.29, suggesting a potential upside of 7.61%. Given Terreno Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Terreno Realty and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 70.11% 8.83% 6.24% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Terreno Realty and Keppel REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $276.21 million 18.57 $198.01 million $2.64 23.33 Keppel REIT $159.10 million 16.14 $294.12 million N/A N/A

Keppel REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Terreno Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Terreno Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Terreno Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Keppel REIT on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%). We target functional properties in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets in which we operate. Infill locations are geographic locations surrounded by high concentrations of already developed land and existing buildings. As of December 31, 2021, we owned a total of 253 buildings aggregating approximately 15.1 million square feet, 36 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 127.1 acres and four properties under redevelopment that, upon completion, will consist of two properties aggregating approximately 0.2 million square feet and two improved land parcels aggregating approximately 12.1 acres. As of December 31, 2021, the buildings and improved land parcels were approximately 95.5% and 94.8% leased (including 0.4 million square feet of vacancy acquired during the fourth quarter of 2021), respectively, to 554 customers, the largest of which accounted for approximately 4.9% of our total annualized base rent.

About Keppel REIT

(Get Free Report)

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific. Keppel REIT has a portfolio value of over $9.0 billion, comprising properties in Singapore; the key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Perth; Seoul, South Korea; as well as Tokyo, Japan. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation Limited. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is the asset management arm of Keppel Corporation, a Singapore-headquartered global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of energy & environment, urban development and connectivity. Keppel Capital has a diversified portfolio of real estate, infrastructure, data centres and alternative assets in key global markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.