Tesco (LON:TSCO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $258.16

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.16 ($3.31) and traded as high as GBX 261.60 ($3.35). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.33), with a volume of 6,947,545 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 270 ($3.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Tesco Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 258.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Articles

