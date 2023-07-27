Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $270.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $220.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

TSLA opened at $264.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.16.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,544,679. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

