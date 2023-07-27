Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Trading Down 0.4%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.19. Approximately 10,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 28,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09.

Get Teucrium Soybean Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Soybean Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 16.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

About Teucrium Soybean Fund

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Soybean Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Soybean Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.