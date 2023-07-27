Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Trading Down 0.3%

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 16,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 86,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Sugar Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the first quarter valued at $3,272,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 325.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 239,038 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 2,600.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund during the second quarter worth about $442,000.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

