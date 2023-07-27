Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,458 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBI. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 43.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 128,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $447.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.22.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $397,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $397,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,233. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

