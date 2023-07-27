TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $139.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from $123.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperformer” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TFII. UBS Group raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE TFII opened at $128.54 on Monday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $85.86 and a 1 year high of $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.