TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $139.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from $123.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperformer” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on TFII. UBS Group raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.
TFI International Stock Performance
NYSE TFII opened at $128.54 on Monday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $85.86 and a 1 year high of $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.