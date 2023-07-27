The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $45.62 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

