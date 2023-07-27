The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,259,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,596,000 after acquiring an additional 261,771 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.7851 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 62.87%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.