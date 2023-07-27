The Cigna Group (CI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect The Cigna Group to post earnings of $5.99 per share for the quarter. The Cigna Group has set its FY23 guidance at at least $24.70 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Cigna Group to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $290.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.96.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in The Cigna Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 10,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

