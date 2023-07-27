The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.00.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NYSE CLX opened at $153.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 264.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. Clorox has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,479,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Clorox by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

