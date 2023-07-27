The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

GPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,633,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,027,000 after buying an additional 83,032 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth about $20,617,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of GAP by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 481,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GAP by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

GAP Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.47. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is -375.00%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

