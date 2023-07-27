The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Hershey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 840.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $240.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.22 and a 200 day moving average of $248.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. Hershey has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

