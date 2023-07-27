The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,461 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTL. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 941.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

RTL opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -68.00%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

