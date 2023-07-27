The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.73.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th.
Insider Transactions at Progressive
In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Progressive
Progressive Price Performance
PGR opened at $126.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.99. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.50.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.