The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after buying an additional 608,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $126.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.99. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

