Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $626.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $664.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO opened at $575.19 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $221.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $524.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

