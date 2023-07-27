Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Trading Down 4.7%

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.61 and last traded at 0.61. Approximately 428,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 241,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.64.

Three Sixty Solar Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.48.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

