Thryv (THRY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Thryv has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $245.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 2.65%. Thryv’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Thryv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $830.81 million, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.92. Thryv has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thryv from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 425,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Thryv by 1,180.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Thryv during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Thryv by 1,877.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

