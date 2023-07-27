Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.57

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.
