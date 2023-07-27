Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 11,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 13,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Titan Logix Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 23.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.60. The company has a market cap of C$16.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Titan Logix Company Profile

Titan Logix Corp. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems. The company also provides hardware products, including level gauges, probes, displays, mobile accessories, flow meters, and transmitters.

