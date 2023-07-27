TopBuild (BLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect TopBuild to post earnings of $4.36 per share for the quarter. TopBuild has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TopBuild to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BLD opened at $271.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.15. TopBuild has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $280.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other TopBuild news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,802,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,427 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 65.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,465,000 after buying an additional 138,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $6,348,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 37.8% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.75.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.