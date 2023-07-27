Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. 306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Topcon Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $444.91 million during the quarter. Topcon had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Topcon Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. It offers 3d oct, retinal camera, slit lamps, auto refractometer, auto kerato-refractometer, tonometer, specular microscope, photocoagulator, operation microscope, vision tester, lensmeter, and chart projector, as well as IMAGEnet, an ophthalmic data system; and crop analysis, data management, guidance and autosteering, weighing and measurement, mapping, implement control, and feed management products.

