Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$92.50

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$86.00 to C$92.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.40.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$86.00 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$76.32 and a 52-week high of C$94.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.93. The firm has a market cap of C$158.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.06 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$12.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.29 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 30.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6760563 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.