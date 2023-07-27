Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 156,304 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the typical volume of 114,826 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 217.4% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 36,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 9.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,372,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,238,000 after buying an additional 1,185,200 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 37.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $529,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T Announces Dividend

NYSE T opened at $14.90 on Thursday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

