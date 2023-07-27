Traders Purchase Large Volume of Comcast Call Options (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 20,196 call options on the company. This is an increase of 12% compared to the average volume of 18,108 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.91 on Thursday. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $178.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

