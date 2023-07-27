TransMedics Group (TMDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect TransMedics Group to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TransMedics Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 9.14. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $99.63.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,691 shares in the company, valued at $39,523,143.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,523,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,270.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,474 shares of company stock worth $2,882,009. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMDX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

