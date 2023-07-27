TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $410,265.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at $239,356.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THS stock opened at $52.32 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

THS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

