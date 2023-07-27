Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trimble by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,931,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,325 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $72.24.

Insider Activity

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

