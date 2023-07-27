TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.11. TriNet Group also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TNET traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.66. 227,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,105. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,478 shares of company stock worth $1,724,374. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Amundi bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1,609.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.