Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triumph Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million.

TFIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Triumph Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

Triumph Financial stock opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.20. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $76.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth about $414,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda acquired 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,610.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda acquired 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,610.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda bought 7,835 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $382,818.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 411,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,098,316.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,468 shares of company stock valued at $793,028. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

